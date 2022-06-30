Ponniyin Selvan, the dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam brings together some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in its cast and crew. Karthi, the talented actor is playing one of the lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan, which is touted to be a period drama based on the Chola dynasty. Interestingly, Karthi's look for the Mani Ratnam project is now going viral on the internet.

Recently, renowned percussionist Shivamani revealed a BTS video from the re-recording session of Ponniyin Selvan on social media. In the video, Shivamani revealed that he has been recording with a wonderful team of musicians and technicians, for AR Rahman's score in Ponniyin Selvan. In the video, Karthi's look as Vandiyathevan in the film can be seen on a big screen in the background of the video.