One of the most awaited films of the year, Mani Ratnam's high-budget periodic drama Ponniyin Selvan 1, hit the screens amid huge fanfare on September 30. The movie was released to a decent response at the box office with viewers praising the attempt, performances, and aesthetics.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi played crucial roles in the film, which is based on one of the greatest literary works of Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie which was earlier tried to be made into a film by several others has finally become a reality due to the persistent efforts of Mani Ratnam for decades.