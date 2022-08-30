Ponniyin Selvan, the dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to have a massive launch in September. The makers recently announced the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan audio and trailer launch date with a special update, on August 30, Tuesday. With the new update, it is also revealed that Amazon Prime Video bagged the OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus.

The new poster of Ponniyin Selvan was released with Amazon Prime Video's logo in it. Thus, the makers of the film also put an end to the rumours regarding their collaboration with another OTT giant in the country. As reported earlier, the OTT rights of Ponniyin Selvan are sold for a whopping Rs. 120 Crore. It is one of the highest OTT rights prices received by a Tamil film, so far.