Ponniyin Selvan OTT Update: Mani Ratnam's Film On Chola Dynasty Now Available For Rent On Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan 1 AKA PS 1, the stellar film with a star cast, under the direction of Mani Ratnam became the highest grosser ever in Kollywood. The movie, which is termed as one of the dream projects of the maverick director, was made in two parts and the first part hit the screens on September 30. The film opened to mixed to positive reviews all over the world and was a major success in Tamil Nadu.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is now available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on rental basis for the enthusiastic movie lovers on pay per view. The movie, however, will be made available for streaming to all membership holders and subscribers from November 4.

Ponniyin Selvan stars Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Aishwarya Rai as Nandhini and Mugarani, Karthi as Vandiyadevan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Trisha as Kundavai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Nassar among others in pivotal roles. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie is based on the literary work by Kalki Krishnamurthy titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is an attempt to depict the great Chola empire and its flag bearer Arunmozhi Varman, who is later known as the great Raja Raja Chola 1, the man behind the marvel of Brihadeeswara temple in Tanjore.

The digital streaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan are secured by the OTT giant for an amount of Rs 100 Crore. Legendary musician AR Rahman composed the background score and tunes for the film. Thota Tharani headed the Production Design, and Ravi Varman wielded the camera. National award winner, A Sreekar Prasad edited the film.