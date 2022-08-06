If the reports are to be believed, the second single of the Mani Ratnam directorial might get launched on August 18 or 19, in a special event that will be held in Hyderabad. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan's second single might be the Victory Song dedicated to one of its protagonists Aditya Karikalan, played by Chiyaan Vikram.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, the much-awaited Mani Ratnam directorial has been slated to hit the theatres this September. The makers revealed the first single Ponni Nadhi from the historical drama and the exceptional number instantly emerged as a chartbuster. As per the latest reports, Ponniyin Selvan's second single has now got a release date.

The new updates regarding Ponniyin Selvan's second single have left both the fans of Chiyaan Vikram and Tamil cinema audiences equally excited. The National award-winning actor, who had given the teaser and first single launch events a miss due to his ill health, might attend the second single launch event in Hyderabad with his co-stars. The makers of the Mani Ratnam directorial are expected to officially announce the second single release date, in a couple of days.

The sources close to Ponniyin Selvan also suggest that the makers are planning a grand audio launch event in Chennai. The star-studded event might happen by the beginning of September, immediately after music composer, AR Rahman returns from the US. The rumour mills also suggest that Ponniyin Selvan's audio jukebox might have around 10 songs. But none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Ravi Varman is the DOP of the project. A Sreekar PRasad has handled the editing. The magnum opus is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.