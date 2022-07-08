The highly anticipated Ponniyin Selvan teaser is finally out. The Golden Era of Tamil Nadu's history has finally come to life with veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's grand vision. The Ponniyin Selvan teaser looks simply magnificent and has totally raised the expectations from the star-studded visual spectacle, which is coming to the theatres soon.

The fantastic teaser of the Mani Ratnam directorial brings us all the prime characters of Ponniyin Selvan, and the era of Cholas, in its full glory. The Ponniyin Selvan teaser assures that this is not just another period film, but a stellar piece of cinema that has some solid writing, making, and brilliant performances to offer.

Watch the Ponniyin Selvan teaser here:

Ponniyin Selvan teaser was launched at a grand event in Chennai today along with the star cast and the team. The teaser was unveiled digitally by legendary actors superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Mohanlal, and Rakshit Shetty. The teaser revolves around the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century and will hit the screens in two installments.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's epic novel of the same name, is scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself, along with B Jeyamohan, Siva Anand, and Elango Kumaravel. The magnum opus features Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan, in the lead roles.