According to the latest updates, the first part of Mani Ratnam's dream project has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. Considering the massive content of the film, this long runtime of Ponniyin Selvan part 1 is totally justified. The magnum opus is all set to emerge as the first-ever Tamil film to release in IMAX format.

Ponniyin Selvan, the most-awaited historical drama which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is gearing up for its massive release. The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name, is getting released in five Indian languages. Interestingly, the sources close to Ponniyin Selvan have now revealed a major update on its runtime.

The official teaser and first two songs of Mani Ratnam's dream project had taken social media by storm and raised expectations over the film. Recently, music composer AR Rahman confirmed that the third single of Ponniyin Selvan, which is apparently sung by Shreya Ghoshal, will be out by the first week of September. The musician dropped this major hint during an interaction with his fans on Twitter.

As reported earlier, the highly anticipated Ponniyin Selvan trailer and audio launch event will be held on September 6, Tuesday at Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai. The event is expected to be attended by several famous personalities including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan are expected to announce the same with a special update, very soon.

To the unversed, the Mani Ratnam directorial features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. Ravi Varman is the DOP. Thotta Tharan has handled the production design of this historical drama. Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions.