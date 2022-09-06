The 3.23 minutes long trailer of Ponniyin Selvan provides a glimpse of Mani Ratnam's spectacular vision. The master craftsman brings a never-seen-before visual spectacle, based on the 70-years-old epic novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The Ponniyin Selvan trailer promises that the audiences can expect the most nuanced cinematic version of the book.

The most awaited Ponniyin Selvan trailer was finally launched at the grand audio and trailer launch event, which was held in Chennai on September 6, Tuesday. The Mani Ratnam project's official trailer was revealed by legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in the presence of Ponniyin Selvan's cast and crew members. The highly promising trailer is now winning hearts.

The Ponniyin Selvan trailer first introduces three leading men of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, including the fierce warrior Aditha Karikalan (Chiyaan Vikram), the noble prince Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), and the adventurous, happy-go-lucky warrior Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan (Karthi). Next, the trailer depicts how Vanthiyathevan travels to Kadambur Palace and later to Thanjai, upon the order of Aditha Karikalan.

Later, the viewers are introduced to Ilayapiratti Kundavai Devi (Trisha Krishnan), who assigns him to travel to Ilangai (Sri Lanka) and bring back Prince Arunmozhi. We are also introduced to the lead antagonist Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), who is after the Chozha empire. Meanwhile, all the other main characters including Sundara Chozhar (Prakash Raj), Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Jayaram), Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar (R Parthiban), Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (R Sarathkumar), Sobhita Dhulipala (Vaanathi), Aishwarya Lekshmi (Poonguzhali), Madhurantaka Thevar (Rahman), and others make apperances.

AR Rahman's brilliant original score, Ravi Varman's splendid visuals, and Thotta Tharrani's extraordinary production design assure that Ponniyin Selvan is going to be a complete visual treat for the Indian cinema audiences. The first installment of the Mani Ratnam directorial, which is releasing in five languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, on September 30, this year.