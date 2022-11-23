Pooja Hegde Recovers From Leg Injury And Is Back To Work; Fans Get Excited!

Pooja Hegde has made a comeback in Kollywood, where she made her debut and was branded as an unlucky actress. Although Pooja Hegde's recent films Beast with Thalapathy Vijay & Radhe Shyam with Pan-Indian star Prabhas did not get the expected success and left the fans dissatisfied, she has been winning the hearts of fans in all languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Actress Pooja Hegde made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2012 with director Mysskin's film Mugamoodi starring Jeeva in the lead role. She was nominated for the Best Female Debutant Award for Tamil language in the prestegeous 2nd South Indian International Movie Awards. Her films Oka Laila Kosam, Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi and Most Eligible Bachelor got her a great recognition. Making her debut as a heroine in Tamil, her first film was critically acclaimed and a commercial failure. After this Pooja went unnoticed in Kollywood, Pooja stepped into the Hindi and Telugu film industries.

Her Hindi debut film Mohenjo Daro opposite actor Hrithik Roshan also did not get the expected success. However, Telugu fans started enjoying Pooja's screen prescence, who did not face much failures in Telugu.

After that, Pooja Hegde expanded her fort in Tollywood and started acting with almost all the top stars. Earlier, she acted in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun and the songs like 'Putta Bomma' and 'Ramulo Ramula' featured in the film earned her a huge fan base all over the world.Finally, Pooja Hegde has stepped back into Kollywood with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

Apart from Tamil, Pooja, who is pairing up with top heroes like Mahesh Babu and Salman Khan, had gone on a foreign trip before her busy shoot. But Pooja came back from her vacation with a leg injury and left her fans upset by posting about it on her official Instagram page.

In this case, Pooja Hegde has now returned to her regular work out life after getting well in the last few weeks. The video of Pooja, who got out of the car with her legs tied in Bandra area of Mumbai, is now being shared a lot on the internet.