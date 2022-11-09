Popular Youtuber Micset Sriram Makes His Tamil Debut In A Romantic Comedy Film; Santhanam Wishes The Team
Recently, people who become famous through YouTube are easily entering into cinema. Micset Sriram is again a popular YouTuber in that regard. His videos are very popular among fans. The number one YouTuber in South India is currently making his debut as a hero in a new romantic comedy Tamil film.The film's pooja event happened yesterday (November 8, 2022) with all the cast and movie crew.
Famous actor Santhanam's brother-in-law Vinod Duraisamy and Thangaraj are stepping into the Tamil film industry as producers. Produced by them under NN pictures, Micset Sriram is making his debut in the lead role.
Manasa and Rimi have been committed as lead actresses. Also talks are going on to cast actors and actresses in other roles. The film is written and directed by director Vivek. Cinematography by Muthu Moovender and Music Director Arulraj Kennedy composes the music for the film. After the pooja, the crew met actor Santhanam in person and got his wishes. More information about the film will be officially announced by the makers soon.
