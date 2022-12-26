Post Divorce, TV Anchor Divya Darshini To Remarry Mumbai-based Industrialist? Here’s What We Know

It is well known that television anchor Divya Darshini divorced her former husband a few years back. Though the anchor has never spoken about her married life, it was reported by a section of media that Divya Darshini's busy career is one of the reasons for the former couple to part ways. Nevertheless, we don't know the real reason behind their separation.
Now, her marriage and personal life has made the headlines yet again. A recent media report suggests that the actor is in a relationship with a Mumbai-based businessman and the two will soon tie the knot. There is no official confirmation on this report, but the news has taken the internet by storm.