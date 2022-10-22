Director Anudeep KV, who shot to fame with his film Jathirathnalu starring Naveen Polishetty directed Sivakarthikeyan, a hatrick Rs 100 Crore actor, in his second film. The movie marks the Tollywood debut of Sivakarthikeyan AKA SK and the Kollywood debut of Anudeep.

Sivakarthikeyan excelled in his character as a school teacher, who falls in love with an English teacher of British origin from the same school. His otherwise progressive father, played by Sathyaraj, gets upset when he comes to know about the nationality of Prince's girlfriend. He has an aversion toward the British. How the hero solves the issues, overcomes the hurdles, and unites with his lady love is all about Prince, told in a slapstick comedy narration.