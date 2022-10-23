Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu debut written and directed by Anudeep KV, Prince, hit the screens all over the world on October 21 to a lukewarm response. The film is a romantic-comedy entertainer.

Prince is the story of a school teacher and his struggles to win over his love with a British woman, who works as an English Teacher in the same school. Set against the backdrop of a village, the hero had to face several challenges to finally settle down with his lady love.