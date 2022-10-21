Prince Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sivakarthikeyan's latest romantic-comedy drama Prince, directed by Anudeep KV hit the screens to mixed reviews on October 21st for the Diwali weekend. The movie marks the Tollywood debut of Sivakarthikeyan and Kollywood debut of Anudeep KV.

Prince is the story of a school teacher, who falls in love with a British woman working as an English teacher in the same school. The entertainer is set in a village and features Sathyaraj, the Prince's father in the role of Ulaganathan as a progressive man. He tries to sort out issues between people of the village and is shown as a person who is upset over his daughter's choice of wanting to marry a person from the same community. However, when Prince reveals that he loved a British woman, Ulaganathan becomes upset. How Prince handles these issues and finally achieves his goal is told hilariously.