Prince Pre-Release Business Update: The Bilingual Rom-Com Has Done Nice Numbers

Prince is all set to be released this Diwali. The film releases on October 21, Friday, and will be able to make use of the weekend preceding Diwali. The total pre-release business the film has done amounts to approximately Rs. 90 Crore. This is excluding Telugu because the makers have decided to release the film by themselves.

Split-up of pre-release business numbers:

Digital and Satellite rights - Rs. 42 Crore

Tamilnadu distribution rights - Rs. 30 Crore

Overseas distribution rights - Rs. 6.5 Crore

Karnataka Theatrical - Rs. 2 Crore

Hindi Dubbing - Rs. 6 Crore

Kerala Theatrical - Rs 50 Lakh

Audio Rights - Rs. 3.5 Crore

Prince marks the first bilingual film for Sivakarthikeyan and also his first Diwali release. The actor has released his films for Pongal before, but Diwali releases are generally considered the grandest of releases and Sivakarthikeyan is coming out with one this year.

His previous two releases Doctor, and then Don, have both done well at the box office, especially Doctor. With Prince going bilingual, and it being a Diwali release, the film is expected to do exceptional numbers.

Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame has directed Prince. The film stars a Ukrainian actor named Maria Ryaboshapka as the female lead. Sathyaraj plays a vital role in the film. Premgi Amaran also stars in the film. Considering the kind of people assembled together the film is bound to be a laugh riot.