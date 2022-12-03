Prithviraj's Picture With Kamal Haasan, Rajamouli, Lokesh Kanagaraj And Gautham Menon Goes Viral!

Top south indian directors SS Rajamouli, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani recently met Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The photo of this meeting is now going viral on the internet. Prithviraj Sukumaran posted this photo on his official Instagram page.

It is said to be a photograph taken while giving an interview to a leading media portal. It is noteworthy that Prithviraj Sukumaran has received about three and a half lakh likes within a few hours of posting this photo on his Instagram account.

Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Gautham Vasudev Menon are said to be joining the shooting of actor Vijay's Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the release of this photo in such a situation has created a lot of excitement.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has created a unique place in the history of Tamil cinema with his success graph right from Managaram to Vikram. Ever since the announcement of Vikram, Kamal Haasan fans have been in a state of excitement. One of the reasons is that Lokesh is an ardent Kamal fan. Accordingly, he just nailed it with every stage of the film from the first look to the film's 100th day celebration event.

Similarly, in 2006, another Kamal fan made a film with Kamal, and it became a big hit. That movie is Vettaiyadu Vilayadu. Gautham Vasudev Menon is the name of the director.

Gautham Menon is a director known for his romantic scenes and songs, had previously given two big hits like Minnale and Kaakka Kaakka. At that time in some interviews he mentioned that he was a Kamal fan and one of his favorite films was Sathya. Later, when he got an opportunity to direct a film with Kamal Haasan, he portrayed the stylish Kamal Haasan in his film, which the fans had missed for a long time. The opening scene of Vettaiyadu Vilayadu is still regarded as one of Kamal Haasan's best opening scenes.

'En Kannu Vennumnu Ketiyame?' (did you asked my eyes?) and 'Geta Moodra' (close the gate) are the famous dialogues from the film.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli and Prithviraj Sukumaran also spoke a lot about their favourite actor Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in many of their interviews. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the star studded round table interview.