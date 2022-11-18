PS I Box Office: Aishwarya Rai Starrer Becomes The Second Tamil Film To Mint Rs 500 Crore Globally!

PS 1 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parthiban, Nassar, and Rahman among others in crucial roles. The film was made jointly by Madras Talkies and Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The movie had a grand theatrical release on September 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Mani Ratnam's periodic film, a magnum opus, and one of his dream projects, Ponniyin Selvan 1, has made it to another global achievement. The movie, which stars an ensemble cast now became the second Tamil film to garner Rs 500 Crore internationally. After Rajinikanth-Shankar's 2.0, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the only one to achieve this feat.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has surpassed Kamal Haasan's Vikram in Tamil Nadu and emerged as the highest-grossing film with a collection of more than Rs 230 Crore.

Ponniyin Selvan charts the history of the Chola dynasty starting with Sundara Chola (Prakash Raj) and his sons Adithya Karikalan (Vikram), Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), and Kundavai (Trisha). The rise of Arunmozhi, the betrayal of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), and the conspiracy around the death of Aditya Karikalan, were all depicted in the way Kalki Krishnamurthy projected in his famous novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie was based on the same book and the idea has been lingering around Mani Ratnam for decades.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in which they quoted Trade analyst Trinath, PS 1 made a business of Rs 500 Crore at the box office worldwide. The movie is still running in most theatres. "This week the film enters the 50th day of its theatrical run and it has now crossed Rs 500 Crore globally. This is the second Tamil film after 2.0 to collect over Rs 500 Crore at the global box office," Trinath was quoted saying.

Aishwarya Rai, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Robo made a comeback to Tamil cinema after almost a decade. Her dual role in the film as Mooga Rani and Nandini received huge applause and the fans of the actress can't wait for the film's second part. The sequel to PS 1 will hit the screens in April of 2023.