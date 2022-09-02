Pugazh Gets Married To Bensia In Simple Temple Wedding; SEE PICTURE

Vijay TV fame Pugazh, whose name literally translates to fame, got married on September 1. He is popular for his appearances in the show Cooku with Comali or CWC. He performs in multiple Vijay TV shows and has been acting in films as well in recent years.

Pugazh and Bensia, the bride, were in a relationship for five years. Bensia is from Coimbatore, and Pugazh had recently revealed his relationship with her on his social media handles. He has mentioned that she has been with him since before he got his big break in Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru AKA KPY. Pugazh has stated that Bensia has been his motivation to start acting.

The wedding happened yesterday (September 1) morning, in Poyyaamozhi Vinayagar Temple in Theevanur, Vizhuppuram. Actor-Director Sasikumar attended the wedding. It was rumoured that the wedding would happen on September 5, hence this news has come as a surprise.

Pugazh started off as a participant in KPY, and became known for his comedic timing and body language. Then he starred in the debut season of CWC. His theatrics with his co-star Ramya Pandian in the first season made him a familiar name in Tamil households. He was a prominent face in the second season of CWC as well, and this time two co-stars, Dharsha and Pavithra, supported his ongoing gags. Pretending to flirt with his co-stars has been a popular joke of his, and now that he is married, let's see how he works around his jokes.

Pugazh has about seven movies either in production or awaiting release. He appears to be playing a lead in the film Mr. Zoo Keeper.