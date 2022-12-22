Pushpa 2 Update: Rashmika Mandanna Out Of Allu Arjun's Film? THIS Top Actress Likely To Replace Her!

Allu Arjun fans are waiting for Pushpa 2 : The Rule movie. The movie Pushpa : The Rise Part 1 created a sensation not only in Telugu but in all the languages it was released in. It is reported that the makers are planning to start the shooting of this film from the third week of September. There are reports that Pushpa 2 is likely to release in April next year.

In Pushpa 2, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the villain, there are reports that Vijay Sethupathi is also acting. Devi Shree Prasad is composing the music. Also Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers are producing it.

There are many rumors about the cast of Pushpa 2. In the last few days, interesting news about the heroines of this film has come out. Everyone knows that the heroine of this movie is Rashmika Mandanna, but now it is reported that she is out of this movie. Sai Pallavi's name is being heard prominently.