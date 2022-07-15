Raghava Lawrence Meets Rajinikanth And Seeks His Blessings, As Chandramukhi 2 Begins Filming!

Earlier in 2020, Raghava Lawrence announced Chandramukhi 2 after consulting with Rajinikanth, whom he considers a guru. Owing to the pandemic, the production of the film was delayed and the multitalented actor used ample time to finish the pre-production of the film.

Lawrence, who is not only known for his dance moves and successful horror comedy films, but also for his philanthropy. He came together for the first time with director P Vasu, who helmed Chandramukhi with Rajinikanth, for its sequel.

The actor took to his Twitter account and shared the news of the film's commencement by sharing a picture of him meeting and taking blessings of his guru.

The elated actor-cum-director wrote, "Hi friends and fans, Today Chandramukhi 2 shooting begins in Mysore with my Thalaivar and guru's @rajinikanth blessings! I need all your wishes! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #Chandramukhi2," (sic).

Chandramukhi 2 will be directed by P Vasu. MM Keeravani is roped in to compose music for the film and RD Rajasekhar will handle the camera. Thota Tharani will look over the production design. Vadivelu, whose character from the prequel has successfully evoked laughter, will be part of the sequel as well.

Although Sun Pictures were part of the project when it was announced, the film is now being funded by Lyca Productions.

Lyca Productions announced the film's commencement with pictures of the team. The tweet said, "Positive Vibes ✨ & Happy Faces 😇 all around #Chandramukhi2 🗝️✨ Starring @offl_Lawrence & Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu 😎 Directed by #PVasu 🎬 Music by @mmkeeravaani 🎶 Cinematography by @RDRajasekar 🎥 Art by #ThottaTharani 🎨 PRO @proyuvraaj 🤝🏻."

Chandramukhi, which was released in the year 2005 went on to become a super successful film and ran for several months in theatres. At that time, it was hyped that Rajinikanth took home a fee of Rs 40 crore as a profit share. The original film stars Jyothika, Prabhu and Nayanthara in the lead roles.