Raghava Lawrence has shared his body transformation pictures for Chandramukhi 2 on Twitter and has posted a note of thanks.
Raghava Lawrence To Star In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film, Under The RKFI Banner?
The actor is starring in a sequel of the film that started the trend of horror comedy in Tamil, Chandramukhi. The first installment starred Superstar Rajinikanth, Jothika, Nayanthara, Prabhu, Vadivelu, Vinith, and Nasser among others. The film was directed by P Vasu.
Apart from this, the recent rumour is that Lawrence will star in a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj's story directed by Rathnakumar, and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, RKFI. Rathnakumar has previously directed Aadai, starring Amala Paul, which was a path-breaking film. He recently directed the comedy-drama Gulu Gulu starring Santhanam.
In his note, Lawrence thanked his trainer for the help he received for his workouts. He said he was happy about the change and it took a lot of effort. He then mentioned his gratitude to all the donors to his trust, for their continued backing. He added that he had signed up for several projects, and he can now manage funding his trust. He requested the donors to not donate anymore.
Lawrence is popular for his charitable work and the support he extends for people with physical challenges. The actor has always spoken about how important it is to support those who need it the most.
