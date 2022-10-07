Director Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released on September 30, 2022 across the globe in four languages Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The film is based on writer Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan Novel. People started celebrating the film and it is creating magical numbers in the box office collection. At the same time, Ace Director Vetrimaaran's recent speech in an event at Chennai about Raja Raja Cholan created strong debates in Tamilnadu. He said "In today's world, we should handle and protect the art very carefully. If we allow someone to mishandle it, our own identities will be easily looted away from us. Earlier they tried giving a saffron color to the famous Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. Now they are trying to make Raja Raja Cholan as a Hindu King. They started this process with arts and literature initially. Now it is happening in cinema as well. It is our duty to protect our identities. In order to do so, we should have good clarity in politics."