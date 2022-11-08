'Ranjithame' Video Song Is Going To Be An Out Of The World Experience Says Musician S Thaman

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming entertainer Varisu AKA Vaarasudu is gearing up for a huge theatrical release all over the world on January 12, on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranthi. Varisu marks Vijay's Telugu debut and its director Vamshi Paidipally's Kollywood debut. Ahishor Solomon and Vamshi Paidipally worked on the film's story.

The makers of the film have started to release promotional material for the film two months ahead of its release, to keep the fans hooked. As part of it, the first single titled 'Ranjithame' promo was released a few days ago and the song is as promising as Vijay's 'Halamithi Habibo' from his earlier film Beast. Fans of the actor went crazy after the promo and are awaiting the release of the full song.