Rashmika Mandanna Charges Whopping Amount For A Single Song In Mahesh Babu And Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB 28?

As per industry reports, Rashmika Mandana is in talks to do a special appearance in an item song in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas, titled as SSMB 28.

Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu is currently doing a film with ace director Trivikram Srinivas. After the films Athdatu & Kaleja, the director and actor joined hands for this project. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film titled SSMB 28. It has been reported that Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be roped in to play the Villain character in the film.

The news about Rashmika Mandanna's salary for this particular song in SSMB 28 is becoming the talk of the town. It has been reported that Rashmika is charging Rs 5 crore to feature in this song opposite actor Mahesh Babu.

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in Kannada in the year 2016 with the film Kirik Party. Then her films Anjani Putra and Chamak made her popular among the fans. More than that, it can be said that her film Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda released in 2018 was a huge success. The film got huge fanbase for actress Rashmika Mandanna in various languages. Especially the song 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale' from the film Geetha Govindam was a terrific hit.

After this, Rashmika, who starred in the highest-grossing Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu, got great opportunities continuously in Telugu film industry. Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, made her as a Pan-Indian star. Her character Srivalli recieved great response from the audience. Two songs 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami', that featured Rashmika Mandanna in the film gone viral. Her Tamil debut in Sultan opposite actor Karthi doesn't do well at the box office. But it had no impact with Rashmika's career growth. She is currently acting in Varisu opposite leading actor Thalapathy Vijay. Rashmika Mandanna is also committed in the Hindi film Mission Majnu and the second part of Pushpa.

It is important to note that Rashmika recently made her debut in Bollywood with the film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles. In such a situation, the news about Rashmika Mandanna's salary of Rs 5 crore for a single song in Mahesh Babu's SSMB 28 has created strong debates. Her fans supports Rashmika saying that when a hero can charge in crores per day, why a pan-indian star heroine like Rashmika should not do that.