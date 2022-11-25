Rashmika Mandanna To Be Banned From Acting In Kannada Films? Did She Insult Rakshit Shetty?

The news that the Kannada film industry is going to ban actress Rashmika Mandanna has shocked the fans.

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her debut in Kannada in the year 2016 with the film Kirik Party, was followed by Anjani Putra and Chamak, which made her popular among the fans. More than that, it can be said that her film Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda released in 2018 was a huge success and got fans in various languages for actress Rashmika Mandanna. Especially the song 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale' from the film Geetha Govindam was a terrific hit.

After this, Rashmika, who starred in the highest-grossing Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu, got great opportunities continuously in Telugu film industry. Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, made her as a Pan-Indian star. Her character Srivalli recieved great response from the audience. Two songs 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami', that featured Rashmika Mandanna in the film gone viral. Her Tamil debut in Sultan opposite actor Karthi doesn't do well at the box office. But it had no impact with Rashmika's career growth. She is currently acting in Varisu opposite leading actor Thalapathy Vijay. Apart from that, Rashmika is working in the Hindi film Mission Majnu and the second part of Pushpa.

In the meantime, Rashmika's films became successful after falling in love with Rakshit Shetty, who played the hero and produced her movie Kirik Party. Suddenly she withdrew from the marriage. However, in a recent interview Rashmika participated in, while talking about her first film Kirik Party, she did not mention the name of Rakshit Shetty's production company, who produced the film.

Fans were outraged by Rashmika's attitude. It has also been alleged that she is leaving the Kannada film industry, from where she grew up into Hindi and Tamil. Kannada people started saying that she is focusing only on other language films. It is said that the Kannada film industry may ban Rashmika Mandanna permanently due to this. It has been reported that this action may be made effective from Rashmika's upcoming films Varisu and Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika's fans are shocked by this. A related tweet has also gone viral on the internet.