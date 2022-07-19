Actress Rashmika Mandanna is going great places with her talent and looks. The Coorgi actress is winning hearts of all people cutting industries and is dearly addressed by her fans as 'National Crush'. The actress, who is making her Bollywood debut this year with several films in her kitty, is again in news for reportedly bagging the role of the female protagonist in Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film with creative director Pa Ranjith.

Grapevine has it that director Pa Ranjith's upcoming film, tentatively titled #Vikram61 might likely have the actor romancing Rashmika. Owing to the list of her successful films and her impressive performance, the bubbly actress has become the most sought-after actress in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada industries.

However, it is yet to be made official if the actress will have dates to accommodate this project with Vikram, but fans are thrilled about the combination already. Rashmika too is said to have jumped at being offered the film.

The film, #Vikram61 has Kalaiyarasan and Nandha as confirmed cast. It is being produced by Neelam Productions and Studio Green by KE Gnanavel Raja. Kishore Kumar is roped in for the film's cinematography and GV Prakash Kumar as the film's music composer. The movie is slated for a theatrical release in April 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is working on Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu debut film with Vamshi Paidipally titled Varisu AKA Vaarasudu, and will join the sets of Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule. She finished shooting for Sita Ramam as well.

In Bollywood, the actress is part of as many as three projects. She finished shooting for Mission Majnu and Goodbye, which are to be released. She signed the dotted line for Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.