Release Date Of Actor Dhanush's Upcoming Bilingual Film Vaathi Postponed Due To Theatres Availability

The release date of Dhanush's Vaathi, which is made as a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu has been postponed from December 2022 to February 2023. The film is directed by Venky Atluri. Tamil cinema has given many blockbuster hits this year. This year has been a great year for actor Dhanush. Both his films Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuvean became blockbuster hits. These films received positive reviews from the audience and did extremely well at the box office. Apart from the movies that were released in theaters, The Gray Man starring Dhanush was released directly on Netflix OTT platform and was well received in Hollywood. Especially Naane Varuvean, where he played dual role proved once again that he is a quality actor.

It has already been announced that his bilingual film Vaathi directed by Venky Atluri will release on December 2, 2022. Dhanush fans were very excited about this. But now they are disappointed by an announcement that has come out. Yes, Vaathi is not releasing in December and it will be released in next year. But the music director of Vaathi GV Prakash Kumar, has tweeted from his official Twitter handle that the first single song of the film will be released soon.

Titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu, actor Dhanush is playing the lead role as a teacher, according to industry reports. Actress Samyuktha Menon has acted opposite Dhanush. The story of the film is based on educational system and the political problems associated with it. It seems that Vaathi may release in February 2023 as many movies are releasing in December in Tollywood and there are some issues in theater availability. An official update on this will also be released soon by the movie team.