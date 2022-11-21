Remuneration Details Of Nivaashiyni For Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Are Here!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is never less than an action-packed thriller movie. Each contestant tries to portray his/her best to win the show. The more they showcase themselves, the more they lose their identity. That is when the real game begins. On how the housemates handle each other emotionally. This way the audience eliminates the contestants who are less competitive and less entertaining.

As reported earlier in Filmibeat, Ayesha who has speculated to exit received more votes during the last minute and she moved upward in votes resulting in Nivashini and Robert master receiving the minimum number of votes. So it was anticipated that either of the two would be shown exit during the weekend.

In the recent elimination episode, Kamal Haasan eliminated Nivaashiyni from the Bigg Boss house as she had received the least votes. There have been speculations on why Nivaa could have gained lesser votes.

