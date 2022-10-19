Rishab Shetty's Kantara is being celebrated by the different film industries and the public alike, all over the country. Rishab has been promoting his film in different regions, and during one such interview, he had spoken about how Virumaandi inspired him to make Kantara.
Rishab Shetty Says He Was Inspired By Kamal Haasan's Virumaandi
The question asked was "What inspired you to make Kantara?"
Rishab responded that he grew up amidst people who practiced and celebrated the culture that was shown in the film. He said his brothers and cousins would participate in the events during his younger days and he has always been fascinated by the lifestyle.
The actor said watching films like Virumaandi, in which Kamal Haasan had portrayed Jallikattu with its rooted nativity, inspired him to make films on the culture that he grew up in, and that's why he made Kantara.
When asked to recreate a certain sound that comes in the film, he politely declined and requested the audience to not recreate it either. He said it's a sentiment very close to the hearts of the people in that region and it would deeply hurt their sentiments if it were to be imitated by people for fun.
Speaking of doing a direct Tamil film, he said that although he speaks Tamil quite well, he still thinks in Kannada, and he is not sure how things would work in the future.
Commenting on his further projects, the actor said next he is planning to rest for at least two months, and that he is very busy promoting Kantara currently, and after this, he was planning a short break.
- Rishab Shetty's Kantara Has Highly Impressed Ram Gopal Varma; RGV Compares Rishab To Lord Shiva
- Box Office - Doctor G sees a reasonable opening, Kantara (Hindi) is good, Code Name Tiranga is a non-starter
- Editor & DOP Pratheek Shetty Gets Candid About His Journey. Says It Has Been A Rewarding Experience
- Kantara Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Film Gains Widespread Appreciation!
- Kantara Day 5 Box Office Collection: Steady Run For The Rishab Starrer
- Kantara Day 4 Box Office Collection: Sustains Its Josh And Marches Ahead
- Kantara Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rishab's Film Shows All Signs Of A Blockbuster
- Kantara Day 2 Box Office Collection: Positive Reviews Send The Numbers Up High
- Kantara Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab's Action Drama Opens With Decent Numbers
- Kantara Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Deciding To Watch This Action Drama!
- Makers Of KGF Announce The Release Date Of Kantara
- Kantara Secures No.1 Spot On IMDb Top Rated Indian Movies Of All Time List!