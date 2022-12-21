Rohini Breaks Silence On Her Issues With Raghuvaran; Says 'We Faced So Many Problems...'

About the similarities between Raghuvaran and their son, she said, "Apart from the looks, my son's personality is also like Raghu's. If he wants something, he will get it done by becoming extremely adamant. He did not choose acting because my son Rishi is not passionate about it. His passion lies in medicine and I did not want to change that."

Raghuvaran and Rohini tied the knot in 1996 and they welcomed their son two years later. After being married for six years, the couple decided to part ways. However, they remained friends even after their separation and co-parented their son Rishi. Rohini, well known for her roles in movies such as Magalir Mattum, Virumaandi, etc, gained a national fame after appearing in Baahubali: The Beginning directed by SS Rajamouli. Also starring Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles, she played Prabhas' adopted mother in the epic movie, who is protective of her son.

On the work front, she has a huge lineup of films in her kitty including the likes of Vinodhan, Writer Padmabhushan, Beginning, and Ajayante Randam Moshnam. She was seen in the Telugu movie, Ante Sundarnini starring Nani and Nazriya in the lead roles. She played Nani's mother in the rom-com and was seen as a conservative mother.