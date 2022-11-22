Roja Roja Song Ajay Krishna Version: Why Is This Trending Suddenly?

Kadhalar Dhinam, the 1999 film, was one of the most celebrated music albums of that decade and to date, it has a dedicated fan following. The song Roja Roja from the film, especially, is a chartbuster that still finds room in the playlists of ARR fans and music lovers in general.

In Season 6 of Super Singer, one of the popular contestants Ajay Krishna, had sung this song and he received huge applause from the judges and the public alike. The performance was featured in the episode dated April 2, 2018.

FUN FACT: Ajay Krishna became widely famous for his flawless rendition of Udit Narayanan's voice in songs. When he sang Udit sir's songs initially, his voice modulation surprised the audience. Over time, he was asked to sing various popular songs in the voice of Udit Narayanan, and he would readily sing for the audience. Once, the legendary SPB asked him to one of his hit songs Malare Mounama, in Udit Narayanan's voice. SPB was thrilled and amused by the performance. He asked if Ajay could sing one of Udit's songs in SPB's voice. But Ajay was not prepared and he couldn't do it. AR Rahman once requested Ajay to sing the song Minsara Kanna, from Padayappa. The song is a classical number and is a huge hit. Ajay's rendition of the song amazed ARR who smiled and outright laughed in many instances of the performance.

Recently Ajay Krishna's version of the song Roja Roja from Kadhalar Dhinam is trending in Instagram reels. Different parts of the performance with the lyrics of the song are being shared by multiple handles on Insta. When I tried to find out why suddenly the performance is trending, I actually could not find anything. Let me know in the comments if you know why it's trending.