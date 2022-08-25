Rolex Has Added A New Dimension To Suriya, Says Karthi

As part of promoting Ponniyin Selvan 1 AKA PS1, Karthi has given an interview to a leading publication recently. Karthi was super relaxed and his whole vibe was breezy in the interview. The host and other journalists who attended the press meet received fun answers to their questions. We bring to you some highlights of the same.

When asked about comparisons between Suriya and himself, Karthi said that he doesn't get many comparisons. He explained that his nature and the flawed roles he takes up are quite distinct from his brother's nature, and the almost perfect characters that he takes up. He further said that if any comparison occurs it would end up with the question of why Karthi can't be as fit or as perfect as his brother. He added that Suriya had already come and achieved when he entered the industry, so there is no space for comparison between the two.

Advertisement Advertisement

As Rolex came up as a topic of discussion, Karthi said that he was surprised with Suriya accepting that role. Karthi apparently did not expect his brother to play such an intimidating role. He said that the cameo had added a whole new dimension and layer to Suriya as an actor. He commented that the way people see Suriya has gone through an evolution, after his appearance as Rolex.

The actor then spoke about the night shoots for Kaithi, and how it was difficult to work on action sequences after three in the morning. He explained how the reflexes slow down at that time of the day. The host then asked about the prayer song from Kaithi. Karthi revealed that it was actor Sriman that taught him that song. Actor Sriman, Karthi said, often visits Thiruvannamalai, a holy hill station, and sings that song as a part of his prayer.

Karthi then spoke about Sardar, his upcoming film. He confirmed that he is playing two roles in the film - a father and son duo. A journalist asked Karthi about playing a cop for the third time. Karthi said that he has been keen on not repeating aspects of the two previous cop characters he had played - Rathnavel Pandian from Siruthai, and Theeran.

Karthi also mentioned that initially, Sarpatta Parambarai had him as the lead, but due to practical delays and other restrictions he had to pass on that role. He heaped praises on the film and said that it reminded him of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky.

Finally, the actor mentioned that Lokesh Kanagaraj has started writing Kaithi 2 and he was eager to sit with him and discuss it once it's done. He said that the film will happen next year.