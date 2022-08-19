Samantha Ruth Prabhu Likely To Buy New House In Mumbai; Check Cost Details Here!

While the house-hunt may or may not be interesting to know, or even true, it would certainly be of interest if she is actually considering doing a direct Hindi film. What has raised many eyebrows is the cost of the investment for the house- Rs 30 Crore.

For quite some time, it has been rumoured that actress Samantha is house-hunting in Mumbai. The fact that she appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 for the first time recently, sort of gave way to assumptions that she might be planning to work in a direct Hindi film soon, and probably is actually looking for a house in Mumbai.

The actor has been taking up relatively meatier roles in the past few years. Her performances in U Turn, Super Deluxe, Majili, Oh Baby, Jaanu, Family Man (Season 2) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal have all gained her major critical acclaim and unbelievable support from the fans. Her gleaming cameo in a song from Pushpa kept people talking about it for weeks. It won't be an exaggeration to say that Samantha is on her all-time career high right now.

With her Shaakuntalam being in post-production and Kushi in filming stage, she definitely has exciting projects to look forward to. It will definitely be a blast if she announces a direct Hindi film soon.

For the unversed, a few years ago, the actress had said that unless something irresistible comes along, she wont sign a Bollywood film. She also took Ranbir Kapoor's name when asked who would she like to be paired opposite to in a romantic Bollywood film. Well, only time will tell what's in store.

Talking about her next project, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is said to be based on a fourth-century play of the same name written by Kalidasa. Samantha plays the titular character, and Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta. The stellar supporting cast includes Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, and Madhoo.