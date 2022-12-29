Santhanam’s Viral Tiger Video: ‘Have You Lost Your Sensitivity?’ Popular Actress LASHES OUT

Tamil actor Santhanam has been facing a massive backlash on social media after he shared a video of himself petting a tiger. In the video that the actor shared on his official Twitter space, he can be seen holding a tiger's tail and petting it near a pool. He captioned the video, "Idharku per than puli valai pidikratha (this is what it called catching a tiger by its tail)."

While he has been receiving the outage of fans, actress Rashmi Gautam has now spoken out against it. Sharing Santhanam's Tweet, she tagged the actor and wrote, "Did u not feel any kind of sympathy towards the tiger when he was being electrocuted so he wakes up to make u look like a strong man or hav u just lost ur sensitivity?"