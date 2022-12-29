Santosh Prathap Starrer Dear Death Gets Positive Response For Its Unique Screenplay!

Speaking about the film, writer Sridhar Venkatesan said, "So far, the subject of death in the Tamil film world has been described through the character Eman. What if death itself appear on screen in human form as a character for the first time? In this film, we have tackled this new venture with imagination.

We have adapted the screenplay based on true events and mixed with some imagination. We have told death through four types of stories like love, friendship, mother and child. We linked these four stories through hyperlinks. We hope it will provide a new kind of experience to the fans."

It has been officially announced that the film will release on 30th December, 2022. Dear Death is one of the eight small budget Tamil films to be released by the end of the year. Let's wish this film to become successful as it talks about the stark truth that death is caused by fear, ignorance, indifference and apathy.