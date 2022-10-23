Sardar, an action spy thriller, written and directed by PS Mithran opened to positive reviews on October 21 all over the world. Karthi, who is enjoying the success of his portrayal as Vandiyadevan in Ponniyin Selvan has now ventured out in several avatars through Sardar. He played a dual role in the film.

Karthi is getting full marks for his efforts and performance in Sardar. He plays the role of an ex-spy Sardar and a police officer Vijay Prakash. Vijay Prakash is a cop who is assigned the job of securing a secret military file by the Indian Intelligence Agency. There he comes across Sardar, a master of disguise, who is also a look-alike of him. How does he overcome the struggles? What is his relationship with Sardar? Why are they both behind that one file?- are all to be seen on the big screen.