Sardar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Karthi's double-action film, an action spy thriller titled Sardar has hit the screens all over the world on October 21st for Deepavali weekend. Sardar, written and directed by PS Mithran, is getting positive to mixed reviews from fans and moviegoers post its theatrical release. Karthi, however, is being appreciated for his wholesome performance.

Sardar is a story of a cop Vijay Prakash, who is curious about attention and falls in love with an Advocate named Shalini. Then, Vijay Prakash is assigned the duty of rescuing a secret file with military information by the Indian Intelligence Agency. Little does he know about the look-alike named Sardar, who changes identity and avatars with a vendetta.