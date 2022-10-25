Sardar OTT Release Date: When Will The Karthi Starrer Start Streaming?

PS Mithran's Sardar was released in the theatres on October 21. The film has been getting good word of mouth, and gradually its box office numbers are rising. Sardar has gotten mostly positive reviews.

The film will stream on the OTT platform Aha, and while the official date of release isn't announced yet, the film is expected to start streaming in December. Considering the Christmas holidays, and the New year celebrations in the same month, it's likely that the film will start screaming in the latter half of the month.

The film dealt with an issue that is of major concern and managed to weave a thriller around it. In addition, the film also brought forward interesting characters and created sufficient drama between the characters. Overall, the film was written very well, and executed well too.

Karthi's performances were amazing, in his different avatars. His cop avatar was an amusing portrayal of a modern cop who is obsessed with social media. While we assume him to be a certain way, his backstory unravels and reveals why he is that way and makes it interesting. His spy avatar was portrayed so well on screen, and it kind over of overshadowed his other avatars.

There is a boy who comes throughout the film, and that boy has performed exceedingly well. His cuteness isn't stated. It feels very real, and it blends well with the screenplay. The female leads Raashi Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan give impactful performances within the scope of their characters. Laila plays a pivotal role in the plot, and she has performed sufficiently.

The film overall stayed true to its genre and is surely a satisfying watch.