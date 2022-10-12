Sardar Team Releases A New Poster Confirming Deepavali Release; First Single Crosses 2 Million Views In 2 Days

The team had released their first single titled 'Yaerumayileru' as a lyric video on October 10. The video showed some BTS shots and a few dance movements from the song. In the two days since its release the song has received over two million views.

Sardar team has dropped a new poster in both Tamil and Telugu affirming the October 21 release date. The poster has the caption "Once a spy, always a spy."

'Yearumayileru' is an enactment of the popular mythological story about Lord Murugan and his love interest Valli. The song also seems to feature Sooran, the nemesis of Murugan. The sequence where Murugan kills Sooran is famously called 'Soorasamharam.'

It is to be noted that Karthi's father Sivakumar, has played Lord Murugan a few times in his acting days, and he was the first choice for many such roles based on deities. It's nostalgic that Karthi is depicting the role of Murugan in this song.

The relevance of the song to the film is not clear yet. Considering it's a spy thriller it could be that this portion is part of his cover while he is working on a mission. Or this could be a part of his introduction sequence as well, or maybe both even.

The song is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and Karthi himself has sung it. The lyrics have been penned by Yugabharathi.

