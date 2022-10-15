Sardar Trailer Review: Is Karthi Really Playing A Triple Role?

Sardar's trailer shows three parallel storylines with three different female leads, and the only connection is Karthi. Karthi appears in all three storylines. However, it's possible that one of these storylines is in the past, and Karthi is playing two roles and not three. It seems likely that he is playing at least two roles in the film, but we will know more after the film releases.

Why his dual or triple role concept seems to be because this film has had talks about him doing three roles from very early on, which isn't usually the case with such movies. In Cobra, for instance (spoiler alert) Vikram plays a dual role, but it was never advertised that way.

Sardar too involves the male lead taking up multiple disguises and having secret identities, so it may be the other way around here. Maybe it's being promoted as a triple role, but could just be one person having multiple identities.

Thalapathy Vijay's Theri immediately comes to mind. That was also promoted in such a way that people thought he was maybe playing three characters, but he was merely three versions of the same character.

Whatever it is, the film looks intriguing. Karthi plays a cop, who is a social media freak and seeks attention like a teenager. An older avatar of Karthi is shown with an intense grey-bearded look, and this guy is a prisoner from what we saw in the trailer. He says the phrase "Once a spy, always a spy." which was also seen in the posters.

In case this is a dual role, it could be that this spy father and cop son, face each other off in a conflict. That would be quite interesting.

The film stars Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Laila as the female leads. Laila is making a comeback after many many years and it feels nostalgic. Sardar is directed by PS Mithran and written by MR Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee. Ruben is the film's editor, George C Williams is the DOP, and GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film's music.