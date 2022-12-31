Sembi Movie Review: Prabhu Solomon Brings Out The 'Manorama' From Kovai Sarala!

Ashwin, who came to voice the injustice, remained silent in the first half, sitting like an advertisement model and delivering the dialogue. Then, he is given a small fight scene in the second half, but it doesn't suit him at all. Ashwin should have given a more refined performance as the lawyer.

Thambi Ramaiah usually makes people laugh with his timing comedy. Nila, who played Sembi, has done a wonderful job as a tormented girl in her first film. The film's villains and their dependents have shown natural villainy. Also, the people traveling in the bus have acted beautifully. But whether such a thing could happen in a bus seemed a bit artificial.

Niwas's background music brought life to the climax scenes. The songs featured in the film were modest. Phoenix Prabhu, the stunt director designed perfect fight sequences. His efforts in making the audience believable tribal girl fight was excellent. The shocking bus accident scene in the climax scene was realistic.

If you want to enjoy the view of the town from the theater without going to Kodaikanal, you must watch this movie. In the name of talking about social issues, many films are grinding the dough. But Sembi has the distinction of not making it to this list. To witness Kowvi Sarala's diverse performance and to join Prabhu Solomon's nature journey, definitely go to the cinema and watch this film. Overall, Sembi is a film that gives voice to the voiceless.

Let's hope Kovai Sarala to get more performance oriented films in future like Sembi. She is one such actress who needs to be celebrated like Manorama. Thank you Prabhu Solomon for being a pioneer in bringing a different Kovai Sarala to the audience.