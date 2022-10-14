Seventh Writers And Artists International Film Festival Kicked Off With Koozhangal Screening At Pudukkottai

Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association is conducting the prestigious five days long film festival for the first time in Pudukkottai, Tamilnadu. The grand event was inaugurated today October 14, 2022 in the presence of Pudukkottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu, Writer Adhavan Deetchanya, Director Sasi, Poet Pudhumai Pithan, Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association's Vice President Actress Rohini, District President Rasi Panneerselvan, District Secretary Stalin Saravanan and many important administrative leaders of the association. For the first time in Tamilnadu, India's pride Koozhangal movie directed by PS Vinoth Raj is screened as the inaugural film at this Seventh Writers And Artists International Film Festival. Audience enjoyed watching it and the film got the much deserved standing ovation. The film was produced by Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan.

Koozhangal is a brilliantly made film and the crew has given their hundred per cent to bring out the master piece film. Cinematography was mind-blowing. Every single frame has a story to convey. They captured the reality with aesthetics. Sound design was too good and it makes the film more gripping. Audience connected well with this world cinema as the emotions carried by the film is so real. Actors did an extraordinary work with great patience and they just nailed it with their outstanding performance. This particular film is not so easy to shoot as it has a lot of single shots which needs perfect coordination between the actors and the technicians. We couldn't even imagine their level of hard work for each frame. The film portrays the culture, language and politics along with the financial situation of the land where the story revolves.

Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association is doing a wonderful job for the society by organizing such a grand film festival in a minimum cost. This five days film festival will give a great learning for upcoming film-makers. Choosing Pudukkottai for such a film festival is a great initiative as the land is known for its contribution towards arts and literature for so many years. From PU Chinnappa to Pasanga Pandiraj, a lot of film makers and actors who came from Pudukkottai has created a most important place in the history of Cinema. Hats off to the event organizers!