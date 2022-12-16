SRK's Jawan Director Atlee Expecting First Child With Wife Priya Atlee; Announces News With Heartfelt Note

Popular South filmmaker, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's much-hyped film Jawan, is currently on cloud nine. The director is expecting his first child with his wife Krishna Priya Atlee.

Atlee took to social media and shared the amazing news with his fans on social media. He wrote, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love (Heart emojis) Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee"

The couple, who exchanged wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in 2014, has also released a statement to share this happiness with fans. The statement reads, "We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings" says the power couple of Indian Cinema."

In the picture, Priya's baby bump is prominently visible which means they'll be welcoming their little bundle of joy very soon.

ATLEE & PRIYA LOVE STORY

For the unversed, Atlee and Priya met through friends and their common interest in films brought them closer. Ever since her college days, Priya was interested in acting and dancing. She even featured in a few short films and serials including Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. Later, she played small parts in several films including Singham.

At the same time, Atlee was writing the Raja Rani script and meeting people. Since they both were friends, Priya supported him throughout and Atlee's debut film turned out to be a huge blockbuster in 2013.

The couple were in a relationship for several years and they finally took their connection to the next level by tying the knot in 2014 in the presence of their families and close friends. Ever since then, they are in a happy space and celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary last month.

PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Atlee is known for helming films like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil among others. Currently, he's busy with Jawan. Also featuring Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles, the much-hyped movie is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!