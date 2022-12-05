The big day finally arrived and fans of South star Hansika Motwani can’t keep calm. Ever since the Maha actor announced her relationship with Sohail Kathuriya, fans have been talking about the big day, and when it finally arrived the wait was worthwhile. From heavily embroidered lehenga to her beautiful sheer veil, here’s a complete breakdown of what Hansika wore for her wedding and how she aced the look.
Sheer Veil To Deep V-Cut Blouse: Here’s How Hansika Aced Her D-Day Look
The bride’s photos in her elaborate wedding attire surfaced online on Sunday as she made an entry to the aisle. In the photos, she can be seen being decked up in a bright red lehenga with heavy golden embroidery and embellishments. She topped the skirt with a similar-looking deep v-cut blouse of elbow length. To add to the elegance, Hansika also wore a sheer veil, which has minimal embellishments and heavier golden embroidery for the border.
As far as the jewelry goes, the Okay Okay actor opted for heavy ones. The photos show her wearing a Kundan-embedded choker neckpiece and a pair of matching jhumka. She is also seen wearing maang teeka, golden kaleere, and chooda and decked up regally for her big day. And it would be an understatement to say that she made a great bride when she gracefully walked down the aisle and carried her ensemble elegantly.
It is still not known who designed the wedding attire for Hansika, and it is expected that the actor will soon let us know more details on Instagram soon. Speaking of the groom, Sohail was seen in the photos wearing an ivory sherwani which has golden detailed embroidery work. He matched the outfit with a shawl and the bride and groom were seen wearing garlands made of red roses.
Hansika announced her engagement with Sohail back in January. While announcing the news, she also shared some photos from when her husband proposed to her in Paris. The dreamy photos amid fireworks set major couple goals for the fans and followers of the actor. Sohail and Hansika are also business partners and they have reportedly been dating for years. We wish the couple a happy married life!
