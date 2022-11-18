Shiva Rajkumar Shares Pic From The Sets Of Rajinikanth's Jailer

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is undergoing production, and the updates on the commencement of the shoot came a few weeks back. Yesterday, on November 17, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar shared a picture that was taken on the sets of Jailer.

The film has a stellar cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, and Yogi Babu. The reunion of Ramya Krishnan and Rajinikanth in a film has caught the attention of the Tamil audience as the combo delivered one of Tamil Cinema's most massive hits, Padayappa.

Whether Ramya will play a negative role or not is yet to be known. However, it's most likely that the two stars facing each other off would be the case. Their combination in Padayappa was a success because of how epic their face-offs were. The audience would definitely want to see glimpses of Neelambari in Ramya Krishnan in Jailer.

Advertisement

Since no other big names are being discussed so far, it also seems possible that Shiva Rajkumar is playing a negative role in the film. Shiva has been active in the Kannada industry for decades but had not chosen to appear in other language films. Jailer would mark his Tamil debut.

With an exciting star cast, and the caution that must have hit him, after the mixed reviews for Beast, Nelson is most likely to hit it big with Jailer. His first two films were phenomenal successes and Jailer could easily be a blockbuster considering the odds as of now.