Shocking! Tamil Serial Actor Bharath Kalyan's Wife Priya Died At The Age Of 43 Due To Diet-induced Diabetes

Bharat Kalyan is a famous Tamil television serial actor. Currently he is acting in Bharathi Kannamma and Kana Kaanum Kaalangal serials in Vijay TV. His wife Priya passed away today due to diet-induced diabetes. Priya's sudden death has left her entire family in mourning.

"Priya followed Paleo diet which in turn resulted high diabetes. She had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few months due to diabetes. Her condition got worsened and it even took her to coma stage for a while. In this condition, she died at 5 AM today (October 31, 2022). She is just 43 years old! Priya's younger sister is coming from out of town to perform the funeral, so they are planning to hold her funeral till tomorrow morning (November 1, 2022)." says Bharat Kalyan's friend and actor Rishi to a media portal recently. Bharat Kalyan and Priya have a son and a daughter.

Bharath Kalyan is the son of actor Kalyan Kumar, who became a famous actor in the Kannada film industry in the 1960s-70s. He started his acting career as a child artist in Kannada films and has also acted in some popular Tamil films including Sullan and Vaseegara. His performance in the Tamil film Sringaram earned him a good name in the industry. He then made his Kannada film debut in 2010 with the film Yakka. Sudden death of the famous actor's wife has caused a great shock among the entire film industry.