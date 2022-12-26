Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Being Mocked For Her Height And Facing Rejections!

Shruti, who was the heroine in the films Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, equals the senior heroine Simran's record. There are huge expectations in the industry on these two films. Shruti's biggest project is Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Prabhas will be the hero. The film, which has been largely shot, will release next year.

Advertisement

If Salaar succeeds, it will be a plus for Shruti's career. While Shruti's films are getting ready for release, she participated in an interview. Shruti's answers on this occasion are interesting. Shruti revealed that she faced some negative comments in the beginning of her career.

"Many saw my height as a drawback. They indirectly mocked me for being so tall. The height, which some saw as a drawback, became a plus for me later." Shruti Haasan also said that it was good to be tall when paired with heroes like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.

While Shruti Haasan is currently staying in Mumbai. She is dating doodle artist Shantanu Hazarika. It is reported that the couple is living in the same house. Before Shantanu, Shruti was in a relationship with a Londoner named Michael Corsley.

Actress Shruti Haasan posted a romantic photo with her boyfriend Shantanu on her Instagram status recently and it went viral immediately. Shruti Haasan, the daughter of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who has been a leading actress in three languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, is now being seen very closely with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika.

Shruti Haasan, who stayed away from the film world for some time and focused on album songs, re-entered with the film Laabam opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. Following this, Shruti Haasan has been acting in her subsequent films.

Recently, the song 'Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu' from the film Walter Veeraiya starring Shruti Haasan opposite Chiranjeevi was released and received a good response. After the release of this song, Shruti has again become the most talked about actress on social media.