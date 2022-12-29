Siddharth Made A False Allegation? This Is What Actually Happened At Madurai Airport!

Actor Siddharth had accused the Central Occupational Safety and Health Force officers for speaking in Hindi despite English at the Madurai airport. Airport official explained about what actually happened at the airport when Siddharth arrived.

Popular actor Siddharth had posted on his Instagram account that CISF officials had spoken harshly while visiting Madurai airport with his elderly parents. Siddharth's comment has become a topic of conversation on social media for the past two days. Siddharth's allegation also gained attention politically.

On his official Instagram page, Siddharth posted, "The CRPF officers harassed him and his parents by making him wait for about 20 minutes at the empty Madurai airport. They asked him to take the coins from my parent's bags. They kept talking to us in Hindi. Even when we insisted on speaking in English. They continued to speak in Hindi and behaved harshly. When we protested against this, they said that this will be the case in India. The unemployed are showing their power."

Siddharth's comment became a matter of great debate. Madurai Member of Parliament S Venkatesan replied with a comment on his official Twitter page in support of actor Siddharth. S Venkatesan had posted, "I have requested the Madurai airport authorities to conduct a proper inquiry into the allegation made by Siddharth that the CISF personnel spoke in Hindi and behaved harshly at the Madurai airport."

In this case, a senior official of Madurai Airport has given an explanation about what actually happened at the airport. He said, "Siddharth arrived at Madurai Airport with his family to go to Chennai. At 4.15 pm he reached the CISF security force's checkpoint. Siddharth was asked to remove his mask and show his ID card.

This is standard security practice. His family's belongings were also searched. A woman soldier from Tamil Nadu was on duty when Siddharth's test took place. She belongs to Thanjavur district and the lady security guard spoke only in Tamil. Didn't speak Hindi. It was Siddharth and his family who were angered by the frequent searches of the family's belongings. Then the Telugu speaking responsible officer who came there gave an explanation as to why the checks are being conducted so often.

Within 10 minutes, actor Siddharth angrily left for the boarding area. Those who came with him are also gone. None of the Central Industrial Security Force personnel spoke in Hindi and behaved harshly towards Siddharth. Siddharth's allegations are false. The footage from his arrival at the airport to his departure has been recorded on the CCTV camera there."

Now the airport official's statement is going viral and the issue is getting bigger. What actually happened? Siddharth really made a false allegation? Or the airport official is hiding the truth? Let's wait and see if Minister S Venkatesan come up with a final conclusion on this.