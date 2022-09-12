The event brought together the technicians and actors from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries. In honour of the south film industries, it is a formality for SIIMA to invite celebrities from Bollywood as chief guests.

The latest edition of South India International Movie Awards (SIIMA), the 10th one, unfolded in Bengaluru recently. The event was a star-studded affair with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in attendance as the chief guest of the award ceremony.

Here is the full list of winners for the Tamil category.

Best Film: Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Actor: Silambarasan (STR) AKA Simbu for Maanaadu

Best Actor Leading Role: Sivakarthikeyan for Doctor

Best Actress Leading Role: Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivi

Best Debut Female: Priyanka Mohan for Doctor

Best Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj for Master

Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rajesh for Thittam Irandu.

The event began with the fraternity paying tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar. SIIMA was attended by a plethora of budding actors as well as stars who are ruling the pan-India market. Actor Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, and Yash among others made a dashing entry looking all dapper. Both their films Pushpa and KGF have bagged several awards for acting and technical aspects.

The guests include all the nominated actors, actresses, filmmakers, producers, directors among others. Along with Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, his wife Tabitha, Vijay Deverakonda, singer Armaan Maalik, Dimple Hayathi, Shalini Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Sreeleela, Pooja Hegde, Malavika Menon, Sudheer Babu, Rana, Sreemukhi, Hansika, Lakshmi Manchu, Faria Abdullah, Darshan Thoogudeepa, Shivarajkumar, Rithika Singh, Nidhhi Agerwal, Payal Rajput, Krithi Shetty, Eesha Rebba, Geetha Madhuri, Diganth, Naveen Polishetty, Rockline Venkatesh, Sumalatha, Pragya Jaiswal, Varalaxmi, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Ali, Jagadeesh, and Sayyesha, were a few actors who made dashing appearances.