Silambarasan TR Shares Compilation Video Of His Fans Celebrating Mallipoo Song From Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu

Silambarasan TR-Gautham Vasudev Menon-AR Rahman trio's 'Mallipoo' song from Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu album is a massive hit. The song was released on 6th September 2022 and it made us get addicted to it instantly. Thamarai has written the wonderful Tamil lyrics of the song with deep emotions. Mesmerizing voice of Madhushree is another important reason for the amazing success of the song. The first interlude is pure heaven and the chorus in the second interlude took the song to another level. All the three films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu from this team are well-known for the super-hit songs.

Silambarasan's brilliant performance, his look transformation and the success of the film made his crazy fans kick start the much awaited celebration after a long time. Silambarasan's matured acting and unique mannerisms as Muthu Veeran in Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu worked really well. All the songs and background sore of the film composed by the legendary music director AR Rahman were just astonishing. Especially, Mallipoo song is a masterpiece and it stood tall as a magical melody. Tamil couples who are in long-distance relationship started enjoying the song. They created a lot of cover versions, recreation videos and more than 50,000 reels with it.

The super happy Silambarasan TR tweets "Thank you Fans, Music lovers and audience for the overwhelming response and the amazing reels for Mallipoo" on his official Twitter handle.

After watching the film, people got double excited by the way it was choreographed by dance master Brinda. The entire team worked too hard to bring the complete song in a single shot and audience received it so well. They released the video song on YouTube and it went viral immediately. Silambarasan's cute performance with a smiling face impressed his fans a lot. The innocent look he carried throughout the song was adorable and his dance movements along with the boys in the background was just mind-blowing. Let the 90's kids continue their vibe for Mallipoo!